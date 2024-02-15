The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 02.08.24 | BREAKING: Obama Judge Denies Dr. Peter Navarro’s Request to Stay Out of Prison Pending Appeal, Musk Pushing Carbon Tax & De-Dollarization Accelerates!!!

******************************************

The Real Remnant Church:

POINT #1 - Is Yuval Noah Harari Attempting to Introduce a New “Word” to Launch a New Era?

John 1: 1-5 (King James Version) - “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made. In him was life; and the life was the light of men. And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.” -





WATCH - Nimrod | Nimrod, The Tower of Babel, Gilgamesh, Project Gilgamesh, Yuval Noah Harari, the False Prophet, Surveillance Under the Skin, the Mark of the Beast, Central Bank Digital Currencies & Globalism - https://rumble.com/v4c5jno-nimrod-nimrod-the-tower-of-babel-gilgamesh-project-gilgamesh.html





POINT #2 -What Did Yuval Noah Harari Mean When He Said? “History began when humans invented gods, and will end will humans become gods?” - Yuval Noah Harari - https://www.ynharari.com/





WATCH - "This Is the End of Human History. Not the End of History, The End of Human Dominated History. History Will Continue With Somebody Else In Control. Control, Power Is Shifting To An Alien Intelligence." + Elon Musk - https://rumble.com/v3usc5h-yuval-noah-harari-this-is-the-end-of-human-history.-not-the-end-of-history.html





POINT #3 - “Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” - 2 Corinthians 3:17





WATCH - Elon Musk | "My Top Recommendation Honestly Would Be to Just Have a Carbon Tax. I Talked to the Biden Administration & They Said This (Carbon Tax) Would Be Too Politically Difficult. The Paris Accord Is Toothless & It's Still Not Enough." - Elon Musk - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v4by9yu-elon-musk-my-top-recommendation-honestly.html





Why Did Elon Musk Post On X? “The only action needed to solve climate change is a carbon tax.” - February 3rd 2024 - WATCH - https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1753837756793466975?s=20