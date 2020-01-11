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Pompeo Admits No "Imminent Threat," Boeing Emails Reveal 737 Issues & 60 Afghans Killed By US Drone
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7 views • January 11, 2020
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Iran denies downing plane, says West should share evidence
https://apnews.com/379c8159af4bdd7b5504fecc202d5398
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jbBQbaOGoMA
Representatives of aviation investigation agencies of US, Canada, France heading to Iran
https://en.irna.ir/news/83628334/Representatives-of-aviation-investigation-agencies-of-US-Canada
Ukraine has no claims to Iran concerning plane crash investigation
https://tass.com/emergencies/1107229
"This Plane Was Designed By Clowns, Who Are Supervised By Monkeys" - Shocking Boeing Emails Reveal Contempt For Management, FAA
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/plane-was-designed-clowns-shocking-boeing-emails-reveal-contempt-management-faa
Boeing papers show employees slid 737 Max problems past FAA
https://www.seattlepi.com/business/technology/article/Boeing-papers-show-employees-slid-737-Max-14964007.php
Update On The Ukrainian Plane Incident Near Tehran
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2020/01/update-on-the-ukrainian-plane-incident-near-tehran.html
https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/1215360690900303874
https://www.timesofisrael.com/iran-said-to-bulldoze-plane-crash-site-before-ukrainian-investigators-arrive/
Iraqi PM To Pompeo: US Must Establish Mechanism For Troop Withdrawal
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iraqi-pm-pompeo-us-must-establish-mechanism-troop-withdrawal
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/664922856093777935/665290192784982055/Iraq.jpg
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2020/01/in-iraq-the-us-is-again-an-occupation-force-as-it-rejects-to-leave-as-demanded.html
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1215676470066139136
Pompeo Imminent threat
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBZUi7oPNiU
House Passes War Powers Challenge to Attack on Iran
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/09/house-passes-war-powers-challenge-opposing-attacking-iran/
U.S. Targeted but Missed Senior Iranian Commander in Yemen, Officials Say
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-targeted-but-missed-senior-iranian-commander-in-yemen-officials-say-11578680949
IRGC Financial Leader in Yemen & Commander in Iraq Killed Within Hours of Each Other
https://beholdisrael.org/irgc-financial-leader-in-yemen-commander-in-iraq-killed-within-hours-of-each-other/
Trump Says "Pathetic" Democrats Would've Leaked Soleimani Strike Plans To "Fake" Media
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-says-pathetic-democrats-wouldve-leaked-soleimani-strike-plans-fake-media
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1215674553004969985
Eight Killed in Strike Attributed to Israel on Iranian-backed Militia in Syria
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/iraq/.premium-eight-said-killed-in-strike-attributed-to-israel-on-iranian-backed-militia-in-syria-1.8379060
Report: US Drone Strike Kills 60 Afghan Civilians, Taliban Commander
https://original.antiwar.com/Brett_Wilkins/2020/01/09/report-us-drone-strike-kills-40-afghan-civilians-taliban-commander/
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1215683015441100800
"We Want Iran To Behave Like A Normal Nation": US Imposes Sanctions On Virtually Entire Iranian Economy
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/we-want-iran-behave-normal-nation-us-imposes-sanctions-virtually-entire-iran-economy
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1215720780102819840
#Iran #Israel #IranPlaneCrash
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:
https://bitbacker.io/user/tlavagabond/
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/4KFy5YD
Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
www.wkup.live
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
Iran denies downing plane, says West should share evidence
https://apnews.com/379c8159af4bdd7b5504fecc202d5398
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jbBQbaOGoMA
Representatives of aviation investigation agencies of US, Canada, France heading to Iran
https://en.irna.ir/news/83628334/Representatives-of-aviation-investigation-agencies-of-US-Canada
Ukraine has no claims to Iran concerning plane crash investigation
https://tass.com/emergencies/1107229
"This Plane Was Designed By Clowns, Who Are Supervised By Monkeys" - Shocking Boeing Emails Reveal Contempt For Management, FAA
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/plane-was-designed-clowns-shocking-boeing-emails-reveal-contempt-management-faa
Boeing papers show employees slid 737 Max problems past FAA
https://www.seattlepi.com/business/technology/article/Boeing-papers-show-employees-slid-737-Max-14964007.php
Update On The Ukrainian Plane Incident Near Tehran
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2020/01/update-on-the-ukrainian-plane-incident-near-tehran.html
https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/1215360690900303874
https://www.timesofisrael.com/iran-said-to-bulldoze-plane-crash-site-before-ukrainian-investigators-arrive/
Iraqi PM To Pompeo: US Must Establish Mechanism For Troop Withdrawal
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iraqi-pm-pompeo-us-must-establish-mechanism-troop-withdrawal
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/664922856093777935/665290192784982055/Iraq.jpg
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2020/01/in-iraq-the-us-is-again-an-occupation-force-as-it-rejects-to-leave-as-demanded.html
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1215676470066139136
Pompeo Imminent threat
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBZUi7oPNiU
House Passes War Powers Challenge to Attack on Iran
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/09/house-passes-war-powers-challenge-opposing-attacking-iran/
U.S. Targeted but Missed Senior Iranian Commander in Yemen, Officials Say
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-targeted-but-missed-senior-iranian-commander-in-yemen-officials-say-11578680949
IRGC Financial Leader in Yemen & Commander in Iraq Killed Within Hours of Each Other
https://beholdisrael.org/irgc-financial-leader-in-yemen-commander-in-iraq-killed-within-hours-of-each-other/
Trump Says "Pathetic" Democrats Would've Leaked Soleimani Strike Plans To "Fake" Media
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-says-pathetic-democrats-wouldve-leaked-soleimani-strike-plans-fake-media
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1215674553004969985
Eight Killed in Strike Attributed to Israel on Iranian-backed Militia in Syria
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/iraq/.premium-eight-said-killed-in-strike-attributed-to-israel-on-iranian-backed-militia-in-syria-1.8379060
Report: US Drone Strike Kills 60 Afghan Civilians, Taliban Commander
https://original.antiwar.com/Brett_Wilkins/2020/01/09/report-us-drone-strike-kills-40-afghan-civilians-taliban-commander/
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1215683015441100800
"We Want Iran To Behave Like A Normal Nation": US Imposes Sanctions On Virtually Entire Iranian Economy
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/we-want-iran-behave-normal-nation-us-imposes-sanctions-virtually-entire-iran-economy
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1215720780102819840
#Iran #Israel #IranPlaneCrash
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
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