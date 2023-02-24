Quo Vadis

Feb 23, 2023

In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for February 21, 2023.

Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

AS A PRINCE OF THE CELESTIAL LEGIONS,

BY DIVINE WILL, I COME to YOU.

Invoke your Guardian Angels.

For each human creature it is indispensable to stay close to its Custodian Angel.

They have received so many blessings from the Father's House poured out by the Holy Spirit!

Those necessary for this moment of loss of faith, darkness, confusion and modernization.

The time has come when the Church of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ has cracked deeply in the face of the modernization to which it has been led.

HOW MUCH PRAYER, REPARATION, PENANCE, FASTING,

CONFESSION AND RECEIVING OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST IN THE HOLY EUCHARIST HAVE BEEN ABANDONED!

How they have forgotten who loved them the most!

How much contempt for the one who gave himself for each of you!

ey keep Our King and Lord Jesus Christ with the Cross in tow on the path of bitterness, as is the way that humanity travels at this time heading towards Purification.

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

THE MOMENT HAS BEEN SHORTENED AND THE PROPHECIES ARE FULFILLED WITHOUT DELAY.

Humanity is taken and led to suffer and the demands for the human creature increase without them being able to oppose the earthly power that comes to light and is shown as it is.

They must have the same identification to move, otherwise they will be totally discriminated against.

THE MAN OF PERDITION MOVES THROUGH SEVERAL COUNTRIES TURNING INSTRUCTIONS, SPIRITUALITY IS A Derisive SUBJECT.

They are being led to renounce spirituality.

Keep in mind that the loss of the life of a creature of power in the world will be a tragic reason that will set off the alarms.

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, war is at its peak and Holy Places for Christianity are erased by the state of war.

Join in prayer.

Look at your work and act and feel true sorrow for your offenses to Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

Be that little Rest of children of the Holy Trinity who watch without the light of the cry and fidelity being extinguished...

Without love for Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, without a true Faith, without prayer and participation in the Eucharistic Celebration, without receiving Holy Communion, they will not be able to survive until the moment of Triumph, being faithful.

THE LOVERS of OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER ARE PROTECTED IN A SPECIAL WAY.

BY THEIR INTERCESSION THEY WILL BE ABLE TO REMAIN FAITHFUL.

My Legions are waiting for a single call from the human creature to help him.

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

How difficult it will be for those who despise the Prophecies to face the coming without having prepared!

It IS VERY IMPORTANT THAT THEY COME TO IMPOSE THE ASHES.

It's VERY IMPORTANT...

Pray, pray for Mexico, your soil shudders.

Pray, pray for Bolivia, suffer for nature.

Pray for France, suffer socially and for nature.

They are prayer for Spain, they suffer for their children and for nature.

Pray for Pakistan, their soil is shuddering.

Pray for Japan, suffers a major earthquake.

Pray, food is scarce.

They live in times of war, but not everyone suffers from it. After the public declaration of war, it expands to all of humanity.

START THIS LENTEN AS IF it WERE THE LAST.

Keep your faith and serenity, you are not alone.

My Legions are found all over the Earth to help them.

THEY POSSESS THE DIVINE PROTECTION AND MOTHERHOOD of OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER OF LATE TIMES.

BE SURE THAT IN THE END MARY'S IMMACULATE HEART WILL TRIUMPH.

Pray the Holy Rosary with your heart.

Receive My Blessing.

In one heart,

Saint Michael the Archangel and My Angelic Legions.





The following COMMENTARY is FROM LUZ DE MARÍA.

Brothers and Sisters:

Compliance with the Prophecies is imminent. Heaven has been alerting us for many years...





The following message of OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST is from February 19, 2014.

The division in My Church will lead the creatures to total confusion, but you who know Me, Beloved Me, know that My Word does not change, you know that My Love is for every moment and you recognize me in My Body and in My Blood and feed on My Body and My Blood.

They shelter under My Mother's Mantle and help each other, minister each other and alert each other.





