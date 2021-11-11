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Jessica Rose, PhD -- VAERS Adverse Events Reporting: What Do the Data Tell Us?
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60 views • November 11, 2021
Presentation of VAERS data to the World Council for Health - Oct 11, 2021 (21:29)
https://youtu.be/hN8QEtPQ4BQ
VAERS UPDATE for CCCA (Canadian COVID Care Alliance) - more detailed Sept 2021 (1:01:28)
https://youtu.be/Y4MViwU3XOo
Dr. Rose’s New Myocarditis paper - Why is it “temporarily removed”? https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0146280621002267#cit_5
Follow Dr. Rose’s ongoing research here: https://i-do-not-consent.netlify.app
See also https://worldcouncilforhealth.org
https://youtu.be/hN8QEtPQ4BQ
VAERS UPDATE for CCCA (Canadian COVID Care Alliance) - more detailed Sept 2021 (1:01:28)
https://youtu.be/Y4MViwU3XOo
Dr. Rose’s New Myocarditis paper - Why is it “temporarily removed”? https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0146280621002267#cit_5
Follow Dr. Rose’s ongoing research here: https://i-do-not-consent.netlify.app
See also https://worldcouncilforhealth.org
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