Jeff Berwick talking about things he does not understand

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We should present proper science, quote facts, figures, correct analysis of data and logical predictive models, rather than trashing things we do not understand.
Please
Contact me mikamolyneaux (a) g mail dot com without spaces if you believe you
have more relevant scientific information and analysis than what I collected,
studied and analyzed. See my other videos here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hOKrd1pfpRXe/