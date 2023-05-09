NWO: U.S. becoming a third world country & worldwide instability

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





In his excellent interview, Stew Peters speaks with Michael Yon on the disintegration of the United States and other nations around the world.



The United States – the second beast of Revelation 13 – will be made in the image of the beast (Vatican) e.g. a church state - and will be very active in ushering a Vatican one world government under satan’s power.



The recent passing of strict executive orders by Obama including the National Defense Authorization Act and the National Defense Preparedness Act are proof of that. Further, the numerous FEMA prisons and the presence of guillotines and coffins at these camps are indicative of the future role the United States as a police state through the enforcement of martial law.



This will lead to the enforcement of SUNday laws as many Americans want to reverse their country’s moral decadence by wanting to go back to church on SUNday to give glory to God but it will only make things worse as SUNday is NOT the Lord’s Day but rather, the 7th day Sabbath is (Isaiah 58:13).



