Great Lettuce -Lactuca virosa
Off Grid Country Girl
Published 19 hours ago

Great Lettuce a great plant for tinctures.
It is also called "The Natural LSD".
From Bad Bentheim, Germany starting to prepare ourselves to live Off Grid in Spain.

tincturesnatural livinggreat lettucenatural lsdlactuca virosa

