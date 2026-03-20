Footage of (the day before, yesterday's) strikes by Epstein's coalition on Iran's naval base in the Caspian Sea. Several boats and one light frigate were hit.

Adding:

"Israel bears the main responsibility for this war, which has plunged our region into an unprecedented crisis" (c) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Also, According to Turkish sources, during Iran's strikes on the Al-Salem airbase in Kuwait, Iran destroyed three Eurofighter fighter jets of the Kuwaiti Air Force and severely damaged two Italian Eurofighter fighter jets.

Earlier, an Italian reconnaissance and strike drone, the MQ-9 Reaper, was also destroyed at the same base.

Adding:

The head of the German defense concern Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger, stated that global reserves of air defense systems are "practically exhausted" due to the war in the Middle East.

The demand for missiles and air defense systems is currently "enormous", with orders coming from all regions, he emphasized.

According to current data, if the intensity of the bombardments continues, the entire "Epstein coalition" may only have enough air defense missile reserves for up to a month, even taking into account production.