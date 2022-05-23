© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Azovstal" - Much Closer Aerial View Now. - After Liberation, During the Evacuation of Militants. - 052322
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • May 23, 2022
Azovstal after liberation. Aerial view.
On the territory of the plant, work is underway to clear the territory. There is a primary study of objects.
There is still a lot of work ahead before it can be said that Azovstal is safe and the site has been fully explored.
On the territory of the plant, work is underway to clear the territory. There is a primary study of objects.
There is still a lot of work ahead before it can be said that Azovstal is safe and the site has been fully explored.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.