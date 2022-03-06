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Ukrainian Troops at this Base were Abandoned by their Commanders”, say the Russian Troops who seized it, pointing at the Chaotic state the base was left in. 030522
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271 views • March 06, 2022
Ukrainian troops at this base “were abandoned by their commanders”, say the Russian troops who seized it, pointing at the chaotic state the base was left it.
An estimated three to four thousand troops were stationed here, and they all left in the span of just hours, after learning that Russian forces were approaching from news reports and phone calls from locals.
There were no signs of combat here. Everywhere, were abandoned uniforms, personal belongings and documents.
Most of the troops are believed to have deserted, thrown away their military uniforms and mingled with civilians in nearby cities and villages
An estimated three to four thousand troops were stationed here, and they all left in the span of just hours, after learning that Russian forces were approaching from news reports and phone calls from locals.
There were no signs of combat here. Everywhere, were abandoned uniforms, personal belongings and documents.
Most of the troops are believed to have deserted, thrown away their military uniforms and mingled with civilians in nearby cities and villages
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