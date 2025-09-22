Copper's Healing Properties And Water's Memory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The benefits of copper water operate on multiple levels: physical ions, energetic imprinting, and sacred geometry. Like Dr. Emoto’s work with water memory, the shape and material of a copper vessel can structure water. It’s a fusion of ancient wisdom and subtle energy science.
