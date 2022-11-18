THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [FULL] Friday 11/18/22 • Twitter Mass Exodus, Was That Elon Musk’s Plan All Along

TWITTER HIT WITH MASS EXODUS, BUT MAYBE THAT WAS ELON MUSK’S PLAN ALL ALONGDid Twitter really need all these employees to run efficiently? Media says its the end of Twitter, but don't count out Musk yet

Tune in as we look into the story behind the headlines!

INFOWARS2022.COM

SaveINFOWARS.com - Save INFOWARS Legal Defense Fund





#news #infowars #MAGA #AlexJones #RonGibson





*****SEE FULL DESCRIPTION FOR IMPORTANT LINKS*****

• Please Help With One Time Tip or Monthly Support For The Ron Gibson Channel

• Any Amount Will Help

• SEND WITH ** ZELLE ** TO [email protected]

• EASY DONATION APP - https://cash.me/$RonGibsonChannel

• SUBSCRIBE STAR - https://www.subscribestar.com/rongibsonchannel

• Your Support Is Greatly Appreciated, Thank You

• Banned from using PayPal

• Please SHARE far and wide, we are missing about 170k Subscribers from youtube





• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.infowarsstore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com





• FIND ALL INFOWARS SHOWS ON ALL THESE RON GIBSON CHANNELS

• https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rongibson/

• https://www.rumble.com/user/RonGibsonChannel/

• https://www.brighteon.com/channel/rongibsonchannel

• https://d.tube/c/rongibsonchannel

• https://odysee.com/@RonGibsonChannel:0

• https://podcastaddict.com/podcast/rongibsonchannel-on-odysee/3789525

• https://vaughn.live/rongibsonchannel <<<<< LIVE & REPLAY

• https://flote.app/user/RonGibsonChannel/live <<<<< LIVE & REPLAY

• https://odysee.com/@RonGibsonChannel:0 MP3 PODCAST

• https://player.fm/series/rongibsonchannel-on-odysee AUDIO ONLY

• https://castbox.fm/channel/RonGibsonChannel-id5112532 PODCAST





• SOCIAL MEDIA

• https://flote.app/user/RonGibsonChannel

• https://gab.com/RonGibsonChannel

• https://www.spreely.com/RonGibsonChannel

• https://www.minds.com/RonGibsonChannel

• https://parler.com/profile/RonGibsonChannel

• https://www.facebook.com/groups/rongibsonchannel

• https://mewe.com/join/rongibsonchannel

• https://gettr.com/user/rgibsonchannel

• https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel - Direct Full Show Download Links - VIDEO or MP3