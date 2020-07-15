COVERT HARASSING TORTURING AND KILLING USING ELECTRONIC WEAPONS

I KEEP WARNING YOU ABOUT HOW THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT IS HARASSING TORTURING AND KILLING AMERICANS! I CAN SEE HOW THE PRIVATE INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES HAVE WITH THE RELEASE OF NEW IPHONE ALSO MADE CHANGES TO PRIVACY AND SPYING ON AMERICANS! I think that each phone has settings not available to the owner! With government apps can be used to turn the phone into a weapon when ever a government member of LEO are neat someone being targeted by intelligence! Causing the target to believe it is law enforcement when they know nothing about it. Making the division between truth, those who are actually Fighting for our faith and country and law enforcement a tool for destruction of trust and a just society a casualty in everyday life WITH ELECTRONIC WEAPONS! Telling the LEO’s that these people are crazy while secretly destroying their life and the possibility of finding the truth of their treason! HERE IS ONE OF THOSE TRAITORS TORTURING ME! WATCH AS HE TRIED TO DRAG THE DEVICE TO HIMSELF BEHIND THE CAR ONCE HE DISCOVERED I WAS FILMING!

THEY HAVE TORTURED ME SLANDERED ME TO EVERYONE I HAVE CONTACT WITH! INTERFERED WITH MAJOR DECISIONS AND STOPPED ME FROM ACHIEVING A LONG TIME DREAM! CAUSED MY MOTHER WELL YOU KNOW! THESE ARE THE FOOLS BEING USED LIKE THE BROWN SHIRTS OF HITLER. To go after true Christians and Americans to ensure the globalization plan is a success .

They lie to family neighbors to get them to place these devices aimed at you in their homes. They usually have at least three that shrink you veins cause blood to clot, reduce the o2 level which they call the virus. And attack your heart.

This is how the medical system now works