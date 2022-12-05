Create New Account
Gordon Chang Comments on Anti-Lockdown Protests Across China
48 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/561830

Summary：12/02/2022 Fox: China expert Gordon Chang blasts admirers of China's heavy-handed government. He said: “Recently, Chinese people not only protested these COVID rules, but they also were saying, down with Xi Jinping and down with the Communist Party. The Chinese people have realized the root cause of the problems is the Communist Party, its system does not work. “

Keywords
