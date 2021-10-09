Beneath DC, book trailer

Brandon Hall is back in a mesmerizing, fast-paced mystery that reveals secrets at every turn.

Once again, cattle farmer and part time private investigator Brandon Hall, is drawn into a case well above his pay grade. While working on a contract job in Washington DC, Brandon’s path crosses that of his government friend Roger Drake. Brandon uncovers a piece of evidence tied to one of Drake’s cases and agrees to join his team for this one job.



Together, they uncover a world even more treacherous than the swamp known as Washington DC. The secret globalist organization known as Gehenna is meeting for the first time in a decade. Unhappy with the last election, Gehenna plans a false flag attack on US soil in an attempt to reboot, and redirect, the United States. Brandon, along with Drake’s team, must find the hidden location of the group, and stop them at all costs.

A Christian fiction novel pulled from todays headlines. Available at amazon.com or johntheo.com



In this third chapter of the series, Brandon finally comes face-to-face with Gaspar Schultz, the vile leader of the group responsible for the string of deadly cases he has worked on.