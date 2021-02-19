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Video: Democrats Hire Retired General to Plan US Gun Confiscation
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261 views • February 19, 2021
General Russel L. Honoré has been tapped for the Capitol Security review by Nancy Pelosi in a partisan based cleansing of dissent in America.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=602f3a214af2590d9da33249
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=602f3a214af2590d9da33249
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