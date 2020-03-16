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Of Course It's Not Impossible To Leave The System!
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51 views • March 16, 2020
As Christians we are instructed to be subject to governing authorities, but we are also taught to obey God, not man (Romans 13:1, Acts 5:29). How do we reconcile this apparent contradiction? Church goers are taught to be in submission to government authorities and to obey the law of the land. Christians breaking the law is unthinkable for many church going people today. However, what happens when the governing authorities require one to disobey God? Such seems to be the case in totalitarian regimes such as Russia and China. True followers of Christ will become increasingly marginalized as the system heads towards a one world government, controlled by a universal monetary and identification system (the Mark of the Beast). This video give practical information on learning how to obey God above man, without falling into needless rebellion against authority.
IMAGES - Before Pilate 11 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... - Gebhard Fugel by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... - Carl Heinrich Bloch by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... - Robert Jones by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... - Christ crucified 14 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... - Come unto Me 02 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... MUSIC cdk - Sunday by Analog By Nature (c) copyright 2016 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/cdk/53755 I dunno by grapes (c) copyright 2008 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/grapes/... Ft: J Lang, Morusque Like Music (cdk Mix) by Analog By Nature (c) copyright 2015 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/cdk/48915 Ft: Phasenwandler Like Music (cdk Mix) by Analog By Nature (c) copyright 2013 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/cdk/43816 Ft: snowflake Depart (cdk mix) by Analog By Nature (c) copyright 2015 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/cdk/50347 Ft: Tekno Eddy Burning The Micro Waves by spinmeister (c) copyright 2016 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/spinmei... Ft: Blue Wave Theory Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) VIDEOS Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) NFC Chip Implant Bitcoin Payments in Paralelni Polis (https://goo.gl/CCjZPU) CC BY
IMAGES - Before Pilate 11 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... - Gebhard Fugel by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... - Carl Heinrich Bloch by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... - Robert Jones by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... - Christ crucified 14 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... - Come unto Me 02 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... MUSIC cdk - Sunday by Analog By Nature (c) copyright 2016 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/cdk/53755 I dunno by grapes (c) copyright 2008 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/grapes/... Ft: J Lang, Morusque Like Music (cdk Mix) by Analog By Nature (c) copyright 2015 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/cdk/48915 Ft: Phasenwandler Like Music (cdk Mix) by Analog By Nature (c) copyright 2013 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/cdk/43816 Ft: snowflake Depart (cdk mix) by Analog By Nature (c) copyright 2015 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/cdk/50347 Ft: Tekno Eddy Burning The Micro Waves by spinmeister (c) copyright 2016 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/spinmei... Ft: Blue Wave Theory Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) VIDEOS Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) NFC Chip Implant Bitcoin Payments in Paralelni Polis (https://goo.gl/CCjZPU) CC BY
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