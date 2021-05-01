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SMART METERS, 5G , CYBER SECURITY & THE MATRIX
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71 views • May 01, 2021
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/smart-meters-5g-cyber-security/
The tools of this New World Order Technocracy are the creations of mankind, modified by the "controllers" through advanced technology and artificial intelligence to perform functions that mirror human intelligence with the added benefit of unlimited memory. With the introduction of nano technologies and Artificial Intelligence, vaccines can now be used to introduce machine language programming into the human body and the once fanciful notion of TransHumanism (integrating man and machine) is becoming reality.
Smart Meters and smart appliances are only small steps in the creation of a control grid that knows everything about you and anyone who lives in your home 24/7/365. The society envisioned in George Orwell's 1984 pales by comparison to the reality of 2021 and the level of surveillance at the disposal of the deep state technocrats that intend to control your lives, choosing who live & dies, and how they live while they are alive. In the brave new world that now surrounds us, we are told that we must ignore the opportunity for abuse of this technology and to believe that it will only be used for our convenience and safety. Our uptopian lives will be so very easy and convenient if we just allow all of this technology to be implemented to it's full potential...............or so they say.
Simply put, the new technocracy being implemented with smart meters, smart appliances, 5G and the unrestricted video/audio surveillance state will trap us so completely within the Matrix that we will never escape. Wake Up America and educate yourself to all the consequences of giving control of our lives to others. Liberty does not have an expiration date or a bar code; unlike the brave new world "4th Industrial Revolution" and Great Reset being touted by U.N. Marxist technocrats like Klaus Schwab and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
The tools of this New World Order Technocracy are the creations of mankind, modified by the "controllers" through advanced technology and artificial intelligence to perform functions that mirror human intelligence with the added benefit of unlimited memory. With the introduction of nano technologies and Artificial Intelligence, vaccines can now be used to introduce machine language programming into the human body and the once fanciful notion of TransHumanism (integrating man and machine) is becoming reality.
Smart Meters and smart appliances are only small steps in the creation of a control grid that knows everything about you and anyone who lives in your home 24/7/365. The society envisioned in George Orwell's 1984 pales by comparison to the reality of 2021 and the level of surveillance at the disposal of the deep state technocrats that intend to control your lives, choosing who live & dies, and how they live while they are alive. In the brave new world that now surrounds us, we are told that we must ignore the opportunity for abuse of this technology and to believe that it will only be used for our convenience and safety. Our uptopian lives will be so very easy and convenient if we just allow all of this technology to be implemented to it's full potential...............or so they say.
Simply put, the new technocracy being implemented with smart meters, smart appliances, 5G and the unrestricted video/audio surveillance state will trap us so completely within the Matrix that we will never escape. Wake Up America and educate yourself to all the consequences of giving control of our lives to others. Liberty does not have an expiration date or a bar code; unlike the brave new world "4th Industrial Revolution" and Great Reset being touted by U.N. Marxist technocrats like Klaus Schwab and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
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