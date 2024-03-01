Create New Account
More Trouble for NY Times after Oct 7 Hoax Exposed - The Grayzone
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 13 hours ago

More trouble for NY Times after Oct 7 hoax exposed

I'm sharing this this video from 'The Grayzone', on Youtube.

Feb 28, 2024 #TheGrayzone

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the latest shoe to drop in the scandal surrounding the NY Times' publication of a dubiously sourced article alleging "systematic" sexual assault by Palestinian militants on October 7.


israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

