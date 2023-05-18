Create New Account
Impeachment Week - Marjorie Greene
Endgame
The leaders of our nation's top fields, Matthew Graves, DA for District of Columbia, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland,  Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and president Joe Biden have all had impeachment proceedings filed in what is called "Impeachment Week"

Republican Congresswoman for Georgia, Marjorie Greene has filed these to call into check the over reach of power and corruption.

Keywords
impeachmenthomeland securityfbi directordistrict attorneygreenemarjorie greenemarjorieimpeachment weekjoe biden impeachment

