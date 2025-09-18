Discerning "Biblical" Discernment with Ed Newby (Part 1)

In today’s program, Tom begins a two-part series with guest Ed Newby. Here’s TBC executive director, Tom McMahon.





Tom: Thanks, Gary. Today and next week, we’re going to be discussing the world’s influences in the lives of those who profess to be biblical Christians. Our emphasis will be on media influences, such as television, video, radio, books, magazines, and particularly Internet websites. So we want to address the lack of biblical discernment regarding the content of those media outlets, especially those that seem to be “Christian,” or are very conservative.

My associate in the studio to discuss this with me is TBC staff member Ed Newby. Ed is our primary question-and-answer correspondent. He produces our online updates, and he’s a researcher and contributor to TBC’s newsletter.





Ed, thanks for taking the long walk from your office to our studio and joining me on Search the Scriptures 24/7.





Ed: You’re very welcome, Tom, and I think I’ve even memorized the route that I followed you here!





Tom: Yeah! All 100 feet of it, right?