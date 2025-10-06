Fishbone Makes a Porchetta Pesto Panini on the Tour Bus - COOKING AT 65MPH Ep. 55

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Cooking at 65mph”, Christopher Dowd, keyboardist/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist from the alternative band, Fishbone, prepares a porchetta pesto panini and avocado toast on the tour bus, while on Less Than Jake's "Summer Circus 2025" tour with The Suicide Machines, Bite Me Bambi, and Catbite. Fishbone is currently supporting their newest album, Stockholm Syndrome.
Film Date - June 26, 2025
Location - Metro in Chicago, IL
00:00 Introduction
00:34 Start of Video
01:16 Preparation
06:13 Making Panini
15:11 Making Avocado Toast
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
