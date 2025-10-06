Fishbone Makes a Porchetta Pesto Panini on the Tour Bus - COOKING AT 65MPH Ep. 55

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch





On this episode of DTB’s “Cooking at 65mph”, Christopher Dowd, keyboardist/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist from the alternative band, Fishbone, prepares a porchetta pesto panini and avocado toast on the tour bus, while on Less Than Jake's "Summer Circus 2025" tour with The Suicide Machines, Bite Me Bambi, and Catbite. Fishbone is currently supporting their newest album, Stockholm Syndrome.





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - June 26, 2025

Location - Metro in Chicago, IL





KEEP UP WITH FISHBONE:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/fishbonemusic

Instagram - https://instagram.com/fishbonesoldier





FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:34 Start of Video

01:16 Preparation

06:13 Making Panini

15:11 Making Avocado Toast





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.



