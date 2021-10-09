© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The USA Today 001
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • October 09, 2021
The USA Today 001
The USA today is not the USA I grew up in, the USA I knew. Our "Representatives" have become our rulers. The Constitution is out.Wake up, throw all the bastards out. You may not have many more chances at the ballot box. Do it now, at the next election whether local, state or federal.
The USA today is not the USA I grew up in, the USA I knew. Our "Representatives" have become our rulers. The Constitution is out.Wake up, throw all the bastards out. You may not have many more chances at the ballot box. Do it now, at the next election whether local, state or federal.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.