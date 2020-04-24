© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Climate Change: The Deeper Implications
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • April 24, 2020
At this point in history, climate change is a major issue. All climate scientists agree something needs to change to protect the planet and all life. However, there are still many people believe that "climate change is a hoax", despite all the evidence for global warming. They argues that climate scientists have misinterpreted, distorted, or simply fabricated all of the data that have been collected. We try to clarify the truth about manmade climate change in simple terms, in this video. We are also looking at the effects of climate change and other major world issues, as they relate to Bible prophecy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.