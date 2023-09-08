Create New Account
THE ARROGANCE OF THE NWO WILL BE THEIR DOWNFALL
Rick Langley
Americans everywhere will receive a loud emergency test alert in October. 

WILL THEY USE THIS EMERGENCY ALERT ON OCT 4TH, TO ANNOUNCE TRUMP'S ASSASSINATION TO SHOCK THE WORLD!!???

