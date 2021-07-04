The Vaccines Are 99% Highly Toxic Graphene Oxide!

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As they have been saying, this is not a vaccine but a dose of pure graphene oxide into the vein.
El Gato al Agua, the Spanish national political and current affairs talk show hosted by José Javier Esparza, has given space in its program to the bio-statistician and founder of La Quinta Columna to comment on the official interim report of the analysis of the first vaccination vial obtained. According to Delgado, La Quinta Columna has obtained a dozen more from different laboratories and will continue to analyze them together with the University of Almeria without rest.
Mirrored - Russ Brown