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DR. BAKER SPEAKS AGAIN - STAY AWAY FROM THE VACCINATED - THIS IS THE 2021 VERSION OF LEPROSY
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403 views • May 09, 2021
Dr. Steven Baker has much more to say and he is right.
His first video is here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2PPq1j1XGQF/
Thanks to Wil Paranormal for catching this one. Thanks Jim Crenshaw too!
His first video is here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2PPq1j1XGQF/
Thanks to Wil Paranormal for catching this one. Thanks Jim Crenshaw too!
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