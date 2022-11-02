Miles and Fay Fay Talk About the Fay Fay Show and the Production Team

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https://gnews.org/articles/503804
Summary：Sam is excellent. Sam did not fail a single time to follow up, Huolai’s his self-cultivation and the director Xiao Tie, who has made the show wonderful.