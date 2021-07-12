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U.K. immigrant delivers stunning words to PA school board: Simon Campbell on The Gorka Reality Check
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90 views • July 12, 2021
Simon Campbell, a Pennsylvania first amendment activist, speaks out after his stunning speech at a school board meeting speaking out against Critical Race Theory. - via The Gorka Reality Check with Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Sundays at 7PM ET on Newsmax
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