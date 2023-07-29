Mercedes New Secret Weapon to Fight Tesla!

Two Bit da Vinci
July 27, 2023
There's something fascinating about engines and motors, they power so much of our lives. And they have been a source of deep investment, and R&D from companies for decades. In the world of electric motors, a new axial flux motor has been making news, and for good reason. it has some interesting benefits that can play a big role in future powertrains. So how do they work, and what are their pros and cons? Let's figure this out together! Breakthrough Axial Flux Motor Will Change Cars Forever
Chapters
0:00 - Introduction
0:35 - Traditional Motor
1:55 - Axial Motors
2:57 - Benefits
6:50 - History of YASA
7:47 - Cons
9:30 - The Future of Motors
