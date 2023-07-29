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Mercedes New Secret Weapon to Fight Tesla!
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150 views • July 29, 2023

Two Bit da Vinci


July 27, 2023


Axial Flux Motors: Check out the Foreo Bear Today! https://foreo.se/hmnj Code is: TWOBIT20


There's something fascinating about engines and motors, they power so much of our lives. And they have been a source of deep investment, and R&D from companies for decades. In the world of electric motors, a new axial flux motor has been making news, and for good reason. it has some interesting benefits that can play a big role in future powertrains. So how do they work, and what are their pros and cons? Let's figure this out together! Breakthrough Axial Flux Motor Will Change Cars Forever


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Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

0:35 - Traditional Motor

1:55 - Axial Motors

2:57 - Benefits

6:50 - History of YASA

7:47 - Cons

9:30 - The Future of Motors


what we'll cover

two bit da vinci,axial flux engine,electric cars,axial flux motor,axial flux motors,electric car reliability,mercedes motor,the truth about electric cars,ev news,electric vehicles,electric motors,axial flux motor diy,axial flux motor design,axial flux,yasa,yasa axial-flux electric motors,yasa axial flux,yasa axial motor,Breakthrough Axial Flux Motor Will Change Cars Forever,axial-flux motors,axial-flux motor,yasa motors,mercedes yasa,Mercedes, Mercedes New Secret Weapon to Fight Tesla!

#mercedesamg #mercedes #Motor #carmotor #evs #tesla


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFY0cNRQjHA

Keywords
teslamercedessecret weapontwo bit da vincitwice the powerless weight
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