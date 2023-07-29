Two Bit da Vinci





July 27, 2023





Axial Flux Motors: Check out the Foreo Bear Today! https://foreo.se/hmnj Code is: TWOBIT20





There's something fascinating about engines and motors, they power so much of our lives. And they have been a source of deep investment, and R&D from companies for decades. In the world of electric motors, a new axial flux motor has been making news, and for good reason. it has some interesting benefits that can play a big role in future powertrains. So how do they work, and what are their pros and cons? Let's figure this out together! Breakthrough Axial Flux Motor Will Change Cars Forever





》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《

Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly

Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon

Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla





》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《

Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe





》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《

Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals

Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage





》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《

Sponsor A Video! [email protected]





》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《

Twitter 》 https://twitter.com/TwoBitDaVinci

Facebook 》 https://www.facebook.com/twobitdavinci

Instagram 》https://www.instagram.com/twobitdavinci/





Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

0:35 - Traditional Motor

1:55 - Axial Motors

2:57 - Benefits

6:50 - History of YASA

7:47 - Cons

9:30 - The Future of Motors





what we'll cover

two bit da vinci,axial flux engine,electric cars,axial flux motor,axial flux motors,electric car reliability,mercedes motor,the truth about electric cars,ev news,electric vehicles,electric motors,axial flux motor diy,axial flux motor design,axial flux,yasa,yasa axial-flux electric motors,yasa axial flux,yasa axial motor,Breakthrough Axial Flux Motor Will Change Cars Forever,axial-flux motors,axial-flux motor,yasa motors,mercedes yasa,Mercedes, Mercedes New Secret Weapon to Fight Tesla!

#mercedesamg #mercedes #Motor #carmotor #evs #tesla





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFY0cNRQjHA