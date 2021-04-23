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Nurse warns stay away from Vaxed people
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1805 views • April 23, 2021
Vaccinated people are shedding something that is totally screwing up other family members. Un-vaccinated women are miscarrying, people are getting bruises everywhere, it is obvious the spike protein is shedding and getting into people who were not vaccinated. The vaccine might be an extinction level event.
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