Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for June 1, 2024

Dear children, I ask you to be men and women of prayer.





You live in the time of the great spiritual confusions and only in the love of the truth can you stand firm in the faith.





Welcome the Gospel of My Jesus and embrace ye the teachings of His one true Church.





You are walking towards a future of great division in the House of God.





Many everlasting teachings will be thrown out and few will remain in the truth.





Many consecrated people will embrace that which is false and the pain will be great for the righteous.





Whatever happens, do not stray from the path I have shown you.





I am your Mother and I am tireless.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to My Son Jesus.





Tell everyone that God is in a hurry and that this is the time of grace.





What ye have to do, do not leave ye for tomorrow.





Courage! I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave the following message to Pedro Regis on May 28, 2024:





Dear children, trust in Jesus.





In Him is your full happiness and without Him ye are nothing and can do nothing.





My Jesus knows your needs and if you open yourselves to His Grace ye will achieve victory.





Know ye, all of you, that His Presence in the Eucharist is a great gift that He offers you.





Do not retreat.





Always seek Him in order to be great in faith.





Difficult times will come for men and women of faith.





Tell everyone that the Presence of My Jesus in the Eucharist is a non-negotiable truth.





Courage!





Trust ye in My Jesus and everything will end well for you.





Behold the opportune time for your return.





Do not stay stationary.





Give ye your best and ye will be rewarded with Heaven.





Onward in defence of the truth! Be ye attentive.





False blessings will spread, but only through the hands of the truly consecrated will you have the Presence of Jesus in the Precious Food.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Finally, Our Lady also gave this message to Pedro Regis for May 25, 2024.





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I come from Heaven to point out to you the path to salvation.





Turn ye away from all evil and serve ye the Lord with fidelity.





Dense darkness will come over the Church of My Jesus and many will walk like the blind leading the blind.





Embrace the truth of My Jesus.





The truth will be the light that will guide you to the happy eternity.





Flee from the novelties and remain faithful to the lessons of the past.





Do not allow the demon to deceive you.





In God there is no half-truth.





Be attentive.





Seek ye strength in prayer and in the Gospel of My Jesus.





Do not retreat.





My Jesus needs your sincere and courageous witness.





Onward in defence of the truth!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





