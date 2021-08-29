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US Deep State-backed Thai Color Revolution | What’s behind Future Forward’s logo? [Chinese subtitle] 深層政府透過「未來前進黨」在泰國進行顏色革命
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41 views • August 29, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qH1p6FyHYak 、 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlhwSSM0JYM
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qH1p6FyHYak 、 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlhwSSM0JYM
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