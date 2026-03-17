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Ellen White Prophecy Fulfills. Adventist Review & Southern Adventist University Apostasy. New Light
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Ellen White gave a prophecy over 100 years that has now fullfilled. Adventist Review and Southern Adventist University have departed from the Word of God and retreated towards Egypt. Adventist Review Promoting “Saint” Augustine of Hippo is showing their union with Catholicism.


Southern Adventist University Unveils New Jogging with Jesus Statues. Southern University put up three bronze colored statues to simulate jogging with Jesus, or “Fit For Eternity.”


Italygate: All Roads Lead to Rome. Vatican Blackout To Censor Release of Affidavit. https://www.bitchute.com/video/4DcXZd8HND2k


Dr. Benjamin S. Carson, Sr., M.D., Sworn in as National Nutrition Advisor at U.S. Department of Agriculture. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced that Dr. Benjamin S. Carson, Sr., M.D., was sworn in as the National Advisor for Nutrition, Health, and Housing at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).


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#SavingHealthMinistries "


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spirit of prophecyellen whitesda churchadventism and catholicismellen white dreamellen white prophecysouthern adventist universityadventist reviewnew light prophecyjogging with jesus statues
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