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Turbo screaming or airplane mode?
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91 views • January 23, 2022
Do not do it if you plan to sell, or under warranty. Egr delete, straight pipe, 5” Exhaust, parts were stolen before I could finish exhaust so had to make do with it. Cold air intake, chipped in tow mode 24/7. 6.0 power stroke. Park ranger truck
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