Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
OUR PRECIOUS BABIES... MANKIND'S FUTURE ATTACKED WHEN BORN
channel image
A Warrior Calls
2265 Subscribers
68 views
Published Thursday

LINK TO PURCHASE MASTERPEACE & SUPPORT Christopher James: https://bit.ly/awcmasterpeace


Thursday, February 8th, 2024 Live Stream - Part 2

Special Guest: Dr. Carrie Madej

www.CarrieMadej.com


Originally from Dearborn, Michigan, she received her medical degree from Kansas City University of Medical Biosciences in 2001. She currently dedicates her time educating others on vaccines, nanotechnology, and human rights via multiple platforms and speaking engagements.


Carrie is now part of the MasterPeace global team to protect mankind from the extinction level event this evil in our world is attempting.


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE


https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources

Contact: [email protected]


All other contact, use email: [email protected]


Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

email: [email protected]


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream


Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."

Keywords
corruptionvaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksdr carrie madeja warrior callscourt filingsmasterpeacetetanus booster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket