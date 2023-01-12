The Most Banned Religious Book in the History of the World

The fact that most people have never heard of it is testament to the scorched earth policy which was employed to erase all memory of it. But what could possibly be so dangerous about a book with a one word title written in the second century? FBN reveals the book and the man who wrote it.
#Christians #Hebrews #Romans #apostlepaul #antithesis
Episodes in podcast format:
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/ The Very First Bible:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
FBN FirstNews:
https://news.firstbiblenetwork.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.