The Most Banned Religious Book in the History of the World
First Bible Network
Published Yesterday |

The fact that most people have never heard of it is testament to the scorched earth policy which was employed to erase all memory of it. But what could possibly be so dangerous about a book with a one word title written in the second century? FBN reveals the book and the man who wrote it.

Episodes in podcast format: https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/ The Very First Bible: https://www.theveryfirstbible.org FBN FirstNews: https://news.firstbiblenetwork.com

