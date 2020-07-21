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General Douglas MacArthur Could Not Be POTUS - DOD Made Him Fade Away Part 21 of Many
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14 views • July 21, 2020
When the military eats its own to keep the right man out of the White House. Someone who believed all people were equal and that communism was the enemy of democracy.
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