The Biden Admin is Betraying Israel
The Biden Administration continues to send mixed messages. Is the Biden Administration for or against Israel? Benjamin Netanyahu stands firm against the Two State Solution.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. Bannon’s War Room - Frank Gaffney: "The Biden Administration Has Been Betraying Israel Really From Its Inception"

https://rumble.com/v4jg16k-frank-gaffney-the-biden-administration-has-been-betraying-israel-really-fro.html


2. Fox News - ‘WHOLLY INAPPROPRIATE’: Netanyahu blasts Schumer over calls for new Israeli leadership

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqwc7IOfgH8&ab_channel=FoxNews


