Uri Geller explains, what psychic powers & the US–Iran deal have in common

What do psychic powers and the US–Iran deal have in common?



👉 Famed paranormal 'spoon-bender' Uri Geller said US President Trump could only have signed ceasefire and talks framework under the influence of an Iranian electromagnetic weapon.



He said Iran isn't alone — Russia, North Korea and China also have them.



Israeli Channel 14 aired Geller's theory as analysis of the peace talks in Switzerland



Time to make a tinfoil hat.

Adding:

🚨🇮🇱 Pregnant, shackled, starving: Israel's prison war on Palestinian women



At least 93 Palestinian women are still behind bars in Israel, most of them at notorious Damon Prison, according to the Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and The Palestinian Prisoner Society.



Behind the walls of Damon Prison, Palestinian female detainees are enduring conditions that rights groups describe as a deliberate pattern of punishment and deprivation.



Particular concern remains over three pregnant detainees — Amina al-Taweel, Dana Jouda, and Manar Ibrahim — who are being held in the same conditions despite requiring medical care:



🔴 Al-Taweel, 37, is four months pregnant and has been behind bars since March 18, 2026. She is a mother of four and the wife of an ex-inmate who spent a total of 19 years in Israeli prisons



🔴 35-year-old Jouda is five months pregnant and a mother of one. She has been held since April 18, 2026



🔴 Manar Ibrahim, 28, is four months pregnant and a mother of two, who was imprisoned on April 30, 2026, on charges of “incitement” on social media



Meanwhile, reports and testimonies from inside Damon Prison paint a horrendous pattern of abuse against female detainees, including:



🔴 Repeated dawn raids on prison quarters



🔴 Forced removal of women during searches and prolonged confinement in the prison yard



🔴 Invasive strip searches during routine raids



🔴 External control of cell lighting, leaving guards to switch lights on and off at will



🔴 Conditions described as a “starvation policy,” reportedly affecting the health and hormonal balance of inmates



Even symbolic or minimal personal items — such as improvised cups, sewing needles, or threads used to make bracelets — have been confiscated, further intensifying the sense of humiliation and control.



@geopolitics_prime