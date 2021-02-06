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AZ GOP Update 02.05.21
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190 views • February 06, 2021
In today's update, Chairwoman Kelli Ward discusses the impeachment "trial" of Former President, now private citizen, Donald J. Trump. She also highlights the fact that Democrats would rather focus on a private citizen's life rather than lead on important issues.
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