CONFLICT OVER THE SABBATH LUKE 6:1-19

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on
Luke 6:1-19. The disciples were not stealing. It was legal for people to
pick heads of grain (Deuteronomy 23:25). The Pharisees accused the disciples
that they were working on the Sabbath. When they picked the grain, they were
harvesting it. They had prepared food. All these activities were work. Work was
not legal on the Sabbath. Jesus reminded the Pharisees of how David and his men
went into God’s holy place at the town of Nob. David and the men with him were
hungry. So, they ate the holy bread that only priests should eat (1 Samuel
21:1-6).
Please visit our
website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.