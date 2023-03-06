CONFLICT OVER THE SABBATH LUKE 6:1-19

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 6:1-19. The disciples were not stealing. It was legal for people to pick heads of grain (Deuteronomy 23:25). The Pharisees accused the disciples that they were working on the Sabbath. When they picked the grain, they were harvesting it. They had prepared food. All these activities were work. Work was not legal on the Sabbath. Jesus reminded the Pharisees of how David and his men went into God’s holy place at the town of Nob. David and the men with him were hungry. So, they ate the holy bread that only priests should eat (1 Samuel 21:1-6). Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

