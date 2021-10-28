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ISRAEL: Pfizer did this to the girl (translation in description)
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352 views • October 28, 2021
ISRAEL:
Translation:
“People. This is from PflZ3R
A healthy girl
You’re not police. You’re sh*t
PFlZ3R did this to the girl
Don’t get v4XXlN4TED
God has given you a true, strong& healthy body. You were born healthy
You don’t need another v4XXlNE every day”
Translation:
“People. This is from PflZ3R
A healthy girl
You’re not police. You’re sh*t
PFlZ3R did this to the girl
Don’t get v4XXlN4TED
God has given you a true, strong& healthy body. You were born healthy
You don’t need another v4XXlNE every day”
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