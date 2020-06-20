The Characteristics of an Initiation Ritual

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The pagan ritual of transformation Julian Huxley once wrote that the basic elements in cultural transmission and transformation are psychological. This is how we change. Since time immemorial, high rituals have been performed to transform reality.
Ritual is a spiritual psycho-drama of consciousness; a deliberate action taken to facilitate change.
Ritual facilitates the mechanics of change through specific mechanisms; a rhythm to sync to; to merge and flow with; a magnetic draw, drawing one on the path toward transmutation.
Rituals are vehicles driving home those ideas; the information, the data, the symbols which upon transmission create the language by which new society members communicate after they are initiated.
A ritual initiation introduces and inducts one into “the way”; a new way of life or world view; a program to guide beliefs and actions, enabling the initiate to become a full and true member of the new society.
Note that ritual isn’t always a conscious action. Not everyone partaking in a ritual is made explicitly aware that they are participants. And yet, still, new patterns of thoughts, of significance, are drummed in; conscious or not of the ritual in which the initiate is partaking.
An initiation ritual typically involves three stages.
The first stage is isolation for purification.
In this stage, the initiate is separated from the mundane. Did you know that mundane literally means “of the world?”
An initiate is forced to become detached and insulated, purged and “purified.”
An essential element of this separation from one’s typical environment is the suspension of the normal rules of living that one is used to; the normal way.
The ritual enables new light to shine through a newly opened window of thoughts.
Just as they involve surrender, initiation rituals also involve sacrifice; both the tangible that can be held in the hand, and the intangible, such as behaviors, must be given up by requirement.
Things necessary for new members to function properly in the society they’re being inducted into are all imbued during this time.
Repetition is typical, as its use helps hammer home the spell on the initiates.
The wearing of masks for the initiates
The wearing of masks during an initiation ritual is almost always required. Masking has traditionally played an important role in the rituals of these kinds.
Masks hasten the suppression of ego to help facilitate the death of the old identity before the identification with, and the manifestation of, a new identity.
Disguised under a mask and hidden away, the initiate is more easily able to transcend the self; pushed forward toward that invisible line between the physical and spiritual realms.
Trauma is yet another key aspect of this kind of initiation ceremony. It’s used mostly to personalize the fear of death.
Sometimes in the ritual, the act of dying is ceremonially role played; the dark beyond the darkness; the yawning abyss.
Only after death is confronted can the initiated by symbolically resurrected and reborn anew.
The uncertain timing generates a general anxiety, further removing the initiate from reality while leaving him or her more susceptible to a type of pavlovian conditioning.
This weakens the defenses just as a virus would. Only this has the potential to break down the individual much more completely than a virus.
Whatever the finer details, the previous way of life is shed like an old skin at the end of the ritual; an end that comes before the new beginning.
The change begins.
The second phase; the transition. As the old self symbolically dies and passes away, the initiate descends into a state of liminality; a sort of fever-dream purgatory-nowhere land; the void in the middle.
Thus, the old self dies as the initiate is purified.
At the same time his old existence and way of life dies, the initiate transcending it is gradually being processed, reprogrammed and incorporated into his new environment; reformed, reconstituted and re-birthed into the new world that awaits at the end of the tunnel.
At some point in the future, we will see the final phase of the transformation ritual; the Integration.
Does any of what’s been described in this article sound familiar to you?
The only question that remains is: do you consent?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RVG8qNLdoY
Truthstream Media YT Channel
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/why-youre-wearing-a-mask-the-pagan-ritual-of-transformation/269663