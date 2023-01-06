Create New Account
1 Korinther 6 und Kinder
Published 16 hours ago

1.Korinther 6:9-11 9 Oder wisst ihr nicht, dass die Ungerechten das Reich Gottes nicht ererben werden? Täuscht euch nicht! Weder Unzüchtige noch Götzendiener noch Ehebrecher noch Lustknaben noch Knabenschänder 10 noch Diebe noch Habgierige noch Trunkenbolde noch Lästerer noch Räuber werden das Reich Gottes ererben. 11 Und solche sind einige von euch gewesen. Aber ihr seid reingewaschen, ihr seid geheiligt, ihr seid gerecht geworden[1] durch den Namen des Herrn Jesus Christus und durch den Geist unseres Gottes. https://www.t-online.de/region/berlin... https://www.focus.de/panorama/welt/um...

