Food Companies for Humans, Dogs, and Plants promoting Sunday Rest to the world. Sundays for Dogs is a veterinarian-founded dog food delivery service that relies on human-grade ingredients to ensure the highest quality product. Seven Sundays is a Minneapolis-based, Certified B Corporation that produces sustainable, "upcycled" cereals and breakfast products, including Sunflower Cereals, Oat Protein Cereals, and Muesli. Seven Sundays cereal & granola are promoting the false Sabbath in support of Catholicism.





The Seven Sundays of St. Joseph is a devotion to the patron of the universal Church. It is related that a ship containing a number of passengers was wrecked off the coast of Holland. Two Franciscan monks, who had clung to a plank for two days, were saved by a man of venerable appearance who miraculously brought them to shore. Upon their asking him who he was, he replied, “I am Joseph, and I desire you to honor my seven sorrows and seven joys.” This was the origin of the devotion of the seven sorrows and seven joys of St. Joseph.





Sunday Organics has created a Soil Booster delivers over 1,400 beneficial organisms that improve soil structure and increase nutrient availability. Plants treated with Soil Booster develop larger root systems, tighter internodes for sturdier growth, and produce up to 50% more disease-fighting compounds. Sunday ORGANICS promotes plant health and growth.





Do not watch Seven Sundays movie.





