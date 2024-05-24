PENTAGON BRIEFING ON REMOVING THE GOD GENE

God has chosen the foolish to confound the wise! 1Corth. 1:27 In order for their sorcery to work they will first have to get rid of God's healing gene. There was not a disease Jesus could not heal. That same power he has entrusted to all believers. Mark 16. God must be laughing at these fools!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.