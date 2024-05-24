Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PENTAGON BRIEFING ON REMOVING THE GOD GENE
channel image
Truth John 14:6
529 Subscribers
37 views
Published 13 hours ago

God has chosen the foolish to confound the wise! 1Corth. 1:27 In order for their sorcery to work they will first have to get rid of God's healing gene. There was not a disease Jesus could not heal. That same power he has entrusted to all believers. Mark 16. God must be laughing at these fools! 

Keywords
godpentagongene

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket