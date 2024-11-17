BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Rock Almighty Sunday Sermon: Be a Threat to Evil and an Asset to Heaven
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
45 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 5 months ago

In this sermon, John discusses the themes of cultural identity, political allegiance, and the necessity of Christ's sacrifice as outlined in Acts 17. He emphasizes the importance of confrontational preaching and the need for personal responsibility in the face of ideological indoctrination in education. John draws parallels between the cultural decay seen in modern society and the challenges faced by Paul in Athens, urging listeners to stand firm in their faith and be a threat to evil.

Get the bestselling book by Pastor Amanchukwu

Hoodwinked

John K. Amanchukwu

Ten lies dominate American public life. It’s time for some explosive truth-telling.

https://apple.co/3YW6DH2

https://amzn.to/3Cve1Si


The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

Now Streaming on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday24

Keywords
godjesuschurchheavy metalrock n rollchristian rockchristian metalussportsnetworkussportsradiotherockalmighty
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy