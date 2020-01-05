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Breaking : National File Paul Pelosi Jr. under scrutiny for corruption, ethical lapses
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21 views • January 05, 2020
Breaking : National File Paul Pelosi Jr. under scrutiny for corruption, ethical lapses
President Trump took to Twitter to ask Nancy Pelosi about a One America News report regarding bombshell accusations against her son Paul Pelosi Jr. As it turns out, there's more to the story
President Trump took to Twitter to ask Nancy Pelosi about a One America News report regarding bombshell accusations against her son Paul Pelosi Jr. As it turns out, there's more to the story
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