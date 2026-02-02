Ep. 181 Part 2 "Your Eye Exam Could Save You From a Stroke" - Dr. Ana Rosa

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stroke risk doesn’t begin suddenly it builds silently through inflammation and vascular damage.
In Part 2, Dr. Ana Rosa explains why inflammation, insulin resistance, and unstable plaque are the true drivers of stroke risk, and why blockage percentage alone doesn’t tell the full story.
Learn how doctors use imaging like carotid ultrasound, MRI, and MRA to identify dangerous soft plaque early and how daily lifestyle habits can slow, stop, or even reverse vascular damage before it leads to stroke.
